Noel Gallagher picks his favourite album by The Rolling Stones









Much like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones have inspired almost every musical artist in some form or another. Their vast 60-year career has seen them reach heights that are best described as fantastical, and it has produced countless timeless moments ranging from ‘Gimme Shelter’ to ‘Wild Horses’.

Driven by the songwriting partnership of frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, The Stones were more animated than their good friends from Liverpool, and for anybody wanting a good time that went far beyond the psychedelic stupor of cuts such as ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’ and into the hellraising type, the work of The Stones was essential.

The most rebellious outfit of the ’60s – and arguably the most unruly in history – The Stones were the band for anyone who had a natural inclination to explore off the beaten track.

Naturally, one of those who found themselves magnetised by the music of The Rolling Stones was Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher. A rock ‘n’ roll icon in his own right, who is also one of rock’s most notorious anti-heroes, the Manchester native is a lifelong fan of The Rolling Stones, and to him, there is one of their albums that supersedes the rest. This is 1969’s Let It Bleed, which features cuts such as the title track and ‘Gimme Shelter’.

When speaking to The Quietus in 2011, Gallagher listed his 13 favourite albums, and it was here that he described his love for Let It Bleed. During this segment, Gallagher also revealed that the famous cake on the album was baked by a then-unknown cookery writer, Delia Smith, who would become of the UK’s most famous TV chefs.

“Delia Smith baked the cake for the front cover of this album,” Gallagher said. “I guess I could have got Yotam Ottolenghi to make me a meringue for the front cover of The High Flying Birds or got Heston Blumenthal to make me some barbed wire ice cream for it.”

Gallagher then revealed why he included Let It Bleed on his list and not one of the band’s other records, such as the psychedelic Their Satanic Majesties Request. He said: “I could have gone for Their Satanic Majesties Request, it’s got ‘2,000 Light Years From Home’ and ‘She’s A Rainbow’ on it”.

“And again for years I just had the Rolled Gold best of but this was the first album I heard by them when I really thought, ‘Oh yeah … this is what it’s about … they’re not just ‘Satisfaction’ and ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together,'” Gallagher concluded. “‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want, that’s more like it.”

