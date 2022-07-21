The reason why Mick Jagger thinks The Rolling Stones became "resented"









It didn’t take The Rolling Stones long to outgrow the club circuit and become one of the biggest bands in Britain. Since then, their status has only grown, and naturally, they’ve become further detached from the versions of themselves that began that journey.

As much as you can try to stay humble, there’s no way achieving that level of success won’t change a person to some degree. It’s impossible to stay ordinary when you’re living an extraordinary life and no longer doing the same mundane life chores as your audience, who can no longer relate to the millionaires that parade on stage in vast arenas.

While Mick Jagger has always had a sprinkling of magic dust inside of him and has never been average in any sense of the worse, he believes public opinion in Great Britain swayed against The Rolling Stones due to their success. Once they became global megastars, Jagger felt their connection with their native audience diluted, and he alludes to this being down to the British psyche.

During a televised interview with Larry King in 2010, Jagger said: “What people want you to be is a little band that plays in clubs, and that’s where you should belong. They don’t want you to be a big success.”

He continued: “You’re never the same once you become a success, a worldwide success. You no longer belong to the little place where you started, the little part of West London were you were brought up, and first played. You lose something of that when you become a success. I don’t think America is really like that, I think you’ll find that kind of hard to understand. It’s resented. Back then, it was anyway, I’m not sure about know if it is on the same level.”

While there is undoubtedly truth in Jagger’s comments about the British public being less celebratory about success than Americans, The Rolling Stones’ story is slightly different from the norm due to their time as tax exiles.

After The Stones deserted Britain because of the high tax laws, it’s perfectly reasonable for the country to respond by deserting them too. They demonstrated that they were above the rules everybody else had no choice but to follow, and it was only natural for public opinion to sway against the group.

Admittedly, even without the scandal, it would have been likely that The Rolling Stones still received some level of hostility, albeit on a smaller scale, because of their flamboyant persona. However, the tax incident understandably ignited a media storm which confirmed to the public The Stones were firmly out of touch and different entities from the band that used to frequent The Ealing Club.

