Henry Winkler recalls an awkward with encounter Mick Jagger









Happy Days actor Henry Winkler has spoken out about an awkward encounter he shared with the Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, resulting in the American screen star slinking out of a restaurant.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, July 13th, and to guest host Anthony Anderson, Winkler stated: “I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I’m Henry Winkler and I have all of your albums’”.

Not taking to the sudden interruption to his meal, Winkler recalled that Jagger turned around to him and simply said, “Henry,” in response. “I slunk out of the restaurant,” the actor added, unable to take the embarrassment of the encounter, explaining, “I went, ‘I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure. I love your outfit’”.

Winkler is currently starring in the HBO series Barry, which follows a hit man from the Midwest who moves to Los Angeles and inadvertently gets caught in the arts and theatre scene. Winkler takes a supporting role in the show, appearing alongside the likes of Stephen Root, Bill Hader, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Goldberg.

The Happy Days actor recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in the show. The nominations for the forthcoming show was dominated by another HBO production in the form of Succession, a popular drama that picked up 25 nominations in total.

Check out Winkler’s performance in the show in the form of the trailer for Barry, below.