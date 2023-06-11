Noel Gallagher dares Liam Gallagher to call him for Oasis reunion









The cold war between brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher regarding a reunion of British rockers Oasis continues. In a new interview, Noel directly challenged Liam, daring his younger sibling to call him directly if he’s serious about a reunion.

“I’ve been saying it: he’s gonna have to call me,” Noel told American radio station KPNW. “He’s going to have to get somebody to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last fucking ten… or whatever it is.”

“He doesn’t want it, and he knows that neither of us are particularly fucking interested in it,” Gallagher claims. “I know he doesn’t want it. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. I couldn’t give a flying fuck one way or the other.”

“But, you know, when he keeps going on about it, and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, fucking call us then,'” Noel also said. “Let’s see what you’ve got to say. You’ve made up all these imaginary ground rules down the years and told kids, ‘It’s happening. It’s happening now. It’s coming. It’s definitely happening.’ Blah blah blah.”

Gallagher went so far as to make a direct challenge to his brother to give him a call. “I dare him. He’d be watching this now. Is this going on your website? I fucking dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won’t call me, because if you do call me and I go, ‘Actually, that’s a good idea. Actually, that might work.’ Then the ass falls out of his trousers.”

“Because then you’ve got to be in the same room as me, and then we both know how that ends up,” Gallagher concluded. “So you call me. Stop tweeting. You’re bigger than that. You’re better than that.”

The brothers have gone back and forth in recent months as rumours of an Oasis reunion have officially brought in figures like Blur’s Damon Albarn.

Liam previously claimed that Noel was to blame, claiming that his older brother “hates” Oasis fans. Noel believes it’s Liam’s fault, calling the singer a “coward” while stating that Liam’s desire to reform Oasis is “disingenuous”.

Watch Noel Gallagher’s direct appeal to Liam down below.

