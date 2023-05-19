Damon Albarn backs Oasis to reunite: “I’ve put money on it”









Blur frontman Damon Albarn believes Oasis will reunite and claimed he’s “put money” on the Gallagher brothers getting the band back together.

Speaking to The Sun, Albarn said: “I can guarantee they’re going to reform. In fact, I’ve put money on it. They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.” He continued: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

Looking back upon their Britpop feud, Albarn expressed annoyance at how Oasis vs Blur was portrayed as being a war between the class divide. He explained: “The worst aspect of it, and something which needs to be addressed, is that we were sold as privately educated and yet none of us were. Alex (James) went to grammar school because he passed the 11-plus.

“The rest of us went to shitty comprehensive schools in the Eighties. So it was a total myth. Both my parents were artists. One of them had a job as a teacher and that was it. It was a complete confection. The idea of me being a public school boy . . . what!?”

In other Blur news, the band recently announced details of their forthcoming album The Ballad of Darren and shared the lead single ‘The Narcissist’. The record has been produced by James Ford, and has been described by Albarn as a “reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now”.

Meanwhile, last week, Liam Gallagher said he’ll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the record in full at a series of shows next year, seemingly ruling out a reunion. Liam’s comments come shortly after Noel told an Italian newspaper: “There won’t be a tour – we won’t come back to play them together.”