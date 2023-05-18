Blur announce new album ‘The Ballad of Darren’ with new single









After nearly a full decade with no new music, the Britpop legends Blur will be returning with a new album, The Ballad of Darren.

This coincides with the group’s massive upcoming shows this summer at Wembley Stadium, with the release of the first single, ‘The Narcissist’, which has debuted today.

Behind the producer’s chair, this time around, is James Ford, who had previously worked with acts such as Depeche Mode and Arctic Monkeys. When talking about making the record, frontman Damon Albarn mentioned the group’s need to adapt, calling the record a “reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now”.

Albarn has since been reflecting on the state of the world with the virtual band Gorillaz, who released their album Cracker Island earlier this year. Guitarist Graham Coxon also commented on the need to have some new material out in the world: “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job”.

After years going through the Britpop movement, bassist Alex James stressed the importance of treating every album as a learning experience for the group, remarking, “for any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that”.

For drummer Dave Rowntree, the album was another natural moment: “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new, and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted.”

The Ballad of Darren is set for release on July 21st, 2023.