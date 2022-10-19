Noel Gallagher blocks Oasis songs from being used in new Liam Gallagher documentary









It appears that, once again, the Oasis chasm has been wedged as Liam Gallagher reveals his brother, Noel, has blocked the use of Oasis songs in Liam’s upcoming documentary, Knebworth 22.

The news was revealed by Liam this morning after one of his Twitter followers asked about the upcoming documentary. The follower asked, “rasta, will Oasis songs appear in your Knebworth documentary?”

“No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the Oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man,” the former Oasis frontman wrote in a response tweet. The singer noted that Noel had previously barred access to the Oasis locker during his tribute performance for the late Foo Fighters drummer last month.

“So once again Noel has blocked all the Oasis songs from the upcoming Knebworth 22 documentary…” wrote the popular Oasis Twitter community, Mainly Oasis.

Another Twitter user sided with Noel’s side of the argument, pointing out the fact that almost the entire Oasis back-catalogue was written by Liam’s older brother. “Imagine you and your family being publicly slagged off at any given opportunity by your bitter little brother, then NOT allowing him to profit by singing YOUR songs. Madness!”

“Imagine thinking them songs would have been anything they are today without a certain brother singing them,” Mainly Oasis wrote in response.

Knebworth 22 is an upcoming feature-length film documenting Liam Gallagher’s return to Knebworth Park 26 years after Oasis’s two iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue in August 1996.

The film will arrive at select UK cinemas for a limited time from November 17th, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year.

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth 2 nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis,” Gallagher said in a recent statement. “I’m still trying to get my head around it.

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

See crowd-caught footage of Liam Gallagher’s performance of ‘Champagne Supernova’ with John Squire at Knebworth 2022 below.