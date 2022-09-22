Liam Gallagher confirms he is in supergroup talks with John Squire









Liam Gallagher celebrated his 50th birthday in style yesterday. The former Oasis frontman hit Arthur Century and confirmed the news that he is in talks to form a supergroup with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

The rumours started back in June when Squire made a surprise appearance at Gallagher’s massive Knebworth shows to perform ‘Champagne Supernova’ and the swaggering singer later tweeted: “Super group incoming LG JS.”

Naturally, that’s not the most cryptic tweet of all time and Alan Turing’s late heroic ghost wasn’t involved in cracking it. However, all had gone quiet on the supergroup front since then.

Now, talking to Matt Wilkinson for Apple Music 1, Gallagher commented: “Yeah. Serious, man. But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But yeah, I’m definitely going to do something at some point.”

While Gallagher did say that there is no rush and nothing is imminent, the tone was basically along the lines of some sort of musical law of attraction. “He’s my man,” Gallagher glowingly explained, “I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”

So, it would seem it is inevitable that a collaboration will be forthcoming at some point further down the line, and that should give them plenty of time to sort out the rest of the members—who would you like to see join them?

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.