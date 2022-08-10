Liam Gallagher on the most powerful album of all time: “No one has touched it”









Say what you like about Liam Gallagher but have a look around your shoulder and make sure he hasn’t said it himself first. The man who Noel famously described as “a man with a fork in a world of soup” has never been shy of an opinion, but despite how it may seem on the surface, he actually very rarely ventured towards the depths of love and hate.

In fact, he even passed up the lure of hating on Coldplay saying instead that they’re “not for [him]” but he doesn’t hate them because he doesn’t really know them. He later revealed that they also lived nearby so he didn’t want to be too brutal in case they came around and gave him a nasty “papercut”.

However, there is one record that the acerbic frontman reserves special praise for. “The most powerful song I’ve ever heard from a band,” the singer who grows sideburns on a whim mused, “It’s got to be the Sex Pistols. Anything off Never Mind the Bollocks will do me. I think that still hasn’t been touched. You consider the day and age with all this technology going on, but they were doing it pretty simple, man, and still the aggression and the passion. No one has ever touched that record.”

That notion of simplicity and merely having something to say was powerful in itself. I revived the old tenets of rock ‘n’ roll before pretentious virtuosos got their grubby mitt on it and started rattling off 13-minute viola solos and rambling about acid epiphanies. This revival was announced in earnest on February 21st, 1976, a piece in NME written by Neil Spencer ran with the headline: “Don’t look over your shoulder, but the Sex Pistols are coming.”

Therein it documented tales of band members cavorting with half-dressed members of the public on stage, chairs and tables being utterly Chernobyled in a seeming mutiny against anything perceived as banal, and a Frenchman shouting to Steve Jones “you can’t play!” and the guitarist flippantly replying, “So what?”

Perhaps most importantly, the article contained a small snapshot of a band who looked like they were on day release from an asylum in the dystopian future. A gaunt-looking villainous character with nothing in his eyes barring a clear determination to bedevil everything before him in an angry besiegement of his own sui generis and unfathomable design formed the manic centrepiece, and that mad angry wasp-looking bastard went by the barmy name of Johnny Rotten, no less! A generation of stilted British music fans were sold in an instant.

Among them were two young Gallagher brothers who soon started spotting people walking around Manchester with haircuts that were seemingly crafted at the Tasmanian Devil’s new barber shop, and had their mind’s walloped by a bright new future. For poor Mrs Gallagher, the tearaway troubles started soon after but look where it’s got them now—proof, if proof be need be, that punk really was a great artistic zenith that made the arts the greatest engine of social mobility in this injustice society of ours.

And Liam will forever love their daring intent. As he once declared: “I would have loved to have been in the Pistols. I’d have kicked out Johnny Rotten – he’d have gone. Get out, Gooner. Paul Cook’s fucking mega. Steve Jones is the man. Sid Vicious, turn his bass down but he still fucking killed. But Rotten would have gone, I’m sorry. I can do Johnny Rotten in my sleep.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.