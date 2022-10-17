'Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22' documentary announced









The feature-length documentary Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22, a triple effort from Trafalgar Releasing, Warner Music Entertainment and MTV Entertainment Studios, has been announced. It will hit cinemas worldwide on Thursday, November 17th this year, for a limited time and will be the most fascinating look fans will get at Liam Gallagher‘s Knebworth 2022 shows.

Tickets go on sale here at 9am on Friday, October 21st. In an exciting reveal for fans of the former Oasis man, the theatrical event screenings will also boast two songs from the Knebworth performance to be played after the main event, in an exclusive for cinemas that will not appear on any other release of the film. The documentary will eventually be released on Paramount+ later this year for those who don’t make it to the cinema.

Liam Gallagher’s two sold-out shows at Knebworth this summer are the biggest of his solo career, with him playing to 170,000 fans in total. A triumph by all accounts, despite the criticisms of Robbie Williams, it saw the Mancunian rocker return to Hertfordshire 26 years after Oasis’s iconic shows there. Going from strength to strength, after the performances, he released his critically acclaimed third album, C’mon You Know.

As well as featuring concert footage, Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22 will also contain behind-the-scenes clips, all-new interviews, and stories from a host of fans and collaborators.

Liam Gallagher explained: “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth 2 nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth, for me, was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film, and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.