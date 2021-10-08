'No Time to Die' soundtrack reaches record chart position









It seems as though the three year wait for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die was worth the wait, as the 25th film in the series has set a new record for the franchise, earning $6.3 million (£4.6 million) in Thursday’s opening previews in the US.

In addition to this accolade, it has today been released that the soundtrack from Hans Zimmer, featuring the likes of Johnny Marr and Billie Eilish, has reached the highest ever UK chart position for any Bond soundtrack.

Peaking at number seven in the top ten of the Official UK Album Charts and number one in the Official Classical Artists UK Album Charts, the album also marks the highest-charting album for composer Hans Zimmer.

Punctuated by the electrifying main theme for No Time to Die from Billie Eilish, co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell, the song topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release in 2020. At just 18 years old at the time of the song’s release, Eilish is the youngest artist to take on a Bond theme.

Speaking in a press release, Hans Zimmer has reported, “It’s incredible to think that we effectively launched this album at the Brits in 2019! It feels fantastic that the movie and its music are finally receiving such a rapturous and record-breaking reception. If you’re going to make chart history, you might as well do it with James Bond! I’m delighted”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company, Martin Talbot, said: “The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge fillip for the nation post-lockdown and the incredible success of the soundtrack album has emphasised quite how much we love a Bond score”.

Continuing, he adds, “The involvement this time of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr alongside Hans Zimmer has broadened the audience for this OST more than ever before. We have had to wait, but it was certainly well worth waiting for”.

Starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, No Time to Die is out right now. Click below to watch the trailer.

