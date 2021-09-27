Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr release two songs from the 'No Time To Die' soundtrack







Composer Hans Zimmer and guitarist Johnny Marr have released two tracks from their forthcoming score for the James Bond film No Time To Die. The songs have been shared ahead of the UK release of the much-anticipated 007 film, which will open in cinemas on September 30th.

Zimmer and Marr’s contributions follow the release of the title track for No Time To Die, which was written and performed by Billie Eilish last year. In an Instagram post, Zimmer wrote; “The countdown for #NoTimeToDie is on. We just released two new tracks from the 007 score.”

The full soundtrack for the film will be available on October 1st, the day after the film’s UK premiere. No Time To Die will then open in the US a week later on October 8th. Marr joined forces with Billie Eilish last year for the film’s theme and said that he was “thrilled” to be asked to provide the song’s guitar tracks. Marr went on to add: “Growing up as a British boy in the late 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, to me, the Bond theme should have guitar in it – especially the John Barry stuff.”

Marr also took the time to praise the track itself as well as the efforts of brother-sister partnership, Billie and Finneas Eilish, describing the song as “fantastic” and a “brave” choice.” The one-time Smiths guitarist then added “when I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it,” he said.

The soundtrack for No Time To Die is set to be one of the most understated in the franchise’s history. Whereas past films have been accompanied by all the grandeur of Shirley Bassey and Nancy Sinatra, Eilish has dialled down the excess and gone for a quieter approach.

You can listen to the two new tracks, ‘Matera’ and ‘Shouldn’t We Get To Know Each Other First’ below.

