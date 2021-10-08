Idris Elba says he's "not going to be James Bond”









Now that Daniel Craig’s final outing at James Bond has been released in the form of No Time to Die, the rumour mill of potential replacements has well and truly started churning. One popular candidate for the role, however, in Idris Elba, has already stated that he’s not interested in the role.

Asked by ITV London at the premiere for the new western directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, The Harder They Fall, if he’d play the iconic spy, Idris Elba simply replied, “No I’m not going to be James Bond”. When he was pressed further and asked whether he would take the role in the future, Elba added, “Who wouldn’t?…It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and colour”.

We’ll take this response with a pinch of salt, however, considering it will be a long time before a successor to Daniel Craig is announced. Idris Elba has several projects lined up throughout the next few years, so he may remain a doubt, due to appear as Knuckles in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 as well as Three Thousand Years of Longing from Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller.

Plenty of the James Bond cast and crew have recently been quizzed on the future of the James Bond series, with Ben Whishaw, who played the role of technology whiz kid Q in the last three James Bond features, stating that to have a gay actor in the lead role would be “quite an extraordinary thing”.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Whishaw noted, “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this”.

Continuing, he added, “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see”.

With names like Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Paapa Essiedu being discussed for the new role, Whishaw also discussed that he’d like to see Luke Evans and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in the mix, adding, “They’re both wonderful actors”.

Take a look at the trailer for No Time to Die below.

