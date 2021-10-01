Daniel Craig reveals the essential advice Pierce Brosnan gave him







Daniel Craig is finally stepping down from the iconic role of James Bond, having wrapped up his last contribution to the extensive legacy of the James Bond franchise – No Time to Die. After the recent premiere of the highly anticipated film which is directed by none other than Cary Joji Fukunaga, many critics as well as fans have already declared it as the greatest James Bond film in recent history.

Although many fans have a fond memory of Craig as Bond and Craig himself has maintained that he feels a deep connection to the world of James Bond, it wasn’t always like that. After the release of Sam Mendes’ Spectre in 2015, Craig famously said that he would prefer killing himself over playing James Bond again.

“Look, I don’t give a fuck,” Craig had responded at the time. “All I want to do is move on. I don’t know what the next step is. I’ve no idea. Not because I’m trying to be cagey. Who the fuck knows? At the moment, we’ve done it. I’m not in discussion with anybody about anything. If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”

Before Craig became Bond, Pierce Brosnan guided him on how to step into his shoes as the famous spy. According to Craig, it was Brosnan’s advice that got him through many difficult experiences. “I got a nice piece of advice from Pierce Brosnan,” Craig told NME, “who just said: ‘Enjoy it, it’s a ride.’ And he was right, it’s all you can do. Cling on by your fingernails!”

While talking about his thought process before taking the role, Craig said: “I was thinking about this. I was thinking about who I was when I started it and, actually, I was rather jealous of the fact that I was so naive back then and therefore just let it happen to me. I think that was a really good thing to be.”

Adding, “As I’ve gone on I’ve learned more. I’m more involved, there’s more pressure and there’s more things going on. I don’t think there’s anything I could have said to myself back then that would have changed anything.”

No Time to Die was recently released in the UK and is now set for a theatrical run in the US starting from October 8. Watch the trailer for the film, below.

