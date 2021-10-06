Finneas opens up about his creative bond with Billie Eilish









It would seem that every generation has a hitmaking sibling team and Finneas and his sister Billie Eilish are as chart conquering as they come. With their Bond theme also being heard by millions at the box office, it seems like they are only going to get even bigger.

In a recent interview with NME, the producer extraordinaire opened up about their partnership stating: “Even when I started producing my sister’s music at 18, I wasn’t good yet. I was just trying my best.”

Poignantly adding regarding his sister and describing how working together brought them closer: “I don’t know that anything could get [as] strong as our creative bond.”

However, he was also quick to delineate that has enjoyed everything he has produced so far. Adding: “I like working with anyone that you could list that I’ve worked with. I haven’t had a terrible experience working with anybody. But I think just the intimacy of a relationship with a sibling is impossible to replicate or duplicate.”

Looking back on their debut record together, Finneas added: “[‘Ocean Eyes’] opened all the doors, It gave us something from nothing, which is so unbelievable.”

In recent news, Billie Eilish also revealed that she is finally getting her chance with a headline slot Glastonbury Festival 2022.

In the summer, the pair released the album Happier Than Ever, which our very own Tyler Golsen gave an 8.5, writing: “If nothing else, Happier Than Ever should fully satiate any listeners who feel as if Eilish should be addressing the realities of her life as one of the world’s most famous pop stars. But one might be forgiven for wishing she’d indulge in a little bit more escapism, if only because the realities of life under a microscope tend to not really be life at all.”

