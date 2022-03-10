Nicolas Cage stars in the new 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent' trailer









Will the cult of Nicolas Cage ever get outdated? His brand new film, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, will likely be the tipping point, with the actor due to play a version of himself in a film that could either be gleefully meta or annoyingly eye-rolling.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the same mind behind That Awkward Moment starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows Nicolas Cage as a cash-strapped actor who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire’s birthday party.

In the brand new trailer for the film, we see the story for the film a little more fleshed out with the actor enticed by $1 million to attend the birthday of a dangerous super-fan to gather intelligence for the CIA. Taking inspiration from some of his most iconic on-screen roles, Cage is forced to become an action hero, not unlike his starring roles in 1996s The Rock, 1997s Con Air and Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass from 2010.

A bombastic ride into the legacy of the actor’s own career, appearing alongside Cage is a healthy supporting cast including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Eli Jane, Sharon Horgan and Alessandra Mastronardi.

Having taken a joyride off the back of his own cultural popularity for many years now, Nicolas Cage continues this image as an eccentric experimenter, making a name for himself through a type of self-mockery. This latest version of the actor is a guise of quality, shallow in its actual creative value, as he has created an image formulated by his surreal influence over popular internet culture.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released on April 22nd, 2021 in the USA and the UK.