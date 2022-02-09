Michael B. Jordan's five favourite films









Making a rapid rise to the very top of the film industry, actor Michael B. Jordan has been lucky enough to work with the likes of Ryan Coogler, Josh Trank and Tom Gormican despite his relatively short career in the film industry. Whilst he was only an infant at the time, Jordan’s first ever on-screen role came in the release of HBO’s The Sopranos where he played ‘Rideland Kid’ in season one, episode seven of the classic show.

Ever since that fateful episode aired in 1999, Michael B. Jordan has steadily worked his way up the industry, featuring in everything from award-winning films Fruitvale Station and Creed to superhero flicks Chronicle, Black Panther and Fantastic Four. In the modern industry, he is considered to be one of the most promising acting talents with his directorial debut Creed III currently in production.

Building up a loyal fanbase, Jordan has become a prominent voice in the world of film, even listing his top five favourite films in conversation with Rotten Tomatoes in 2014. “GoodFellas is one. You know,” the actor stated, announcing the classic gangster film starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta as his first choice. Showering the film in praise, the actor adds, “Martin Scorsese’s an amazing director. It set the tone for a lot of gangster films and mob films”.

From a genre classic to something of an obscure cult gem, Jordan’s second pick goes to Rounders, a film by John Dahl that follows a reformed gambler who has to return to the game that once destroyed him. Featuring the likes of Matt Damon, John Malkovich and Edward Norton, Jordan calls the film an “incredible movie,” before adding: “I love poker. I mean, I’m not amazing at it, but I love watching it. That was a cool film; a cool poker film. I loved it”.

Covering all bases of cinema, from popular classics to underground favourites, Jordan awards the third place on his list to Sugar Hill, a crime drama from director Leon Ichaso. Following a drug dealer who attempts to start a new life, the actor describes the film as “one of my favourite movies,” before clarifying: “I love that one. Wesley Snipes, man. He’s gotta come back around”.

The classic ‘80s comedy Trading Places takes the fourth spot on his favourites list, with the film starring Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis standing as one of the least dated comedies of the decade. “Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy are so funny in it,” Jordan states, drawing attention to the callbacks to Trading Places made in the film Coming to America, making reference to when Murphy announces “Randolph, Randolph! We’re back!”.

If Jordan’s list of all-time favourites has taught us anything, it’s that he certainly has a taste for crime and action films, with Bad Boys from 1995 acting as the perfect example of such joys. “There’s something about those movies that I can watch over and over again,” Jordan exclaims, speaking about the Bad Boys series that helped to put stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on the industry map.

The list of five films wasn’t exactly easy for Michael B. Jordan to put together, stating that the challenge was “like asking a musician what their favourite song is. It’s so hard. But those are five of my favourites”. Take a look at the full list of the actor’s favourite five films, below.

Michael B. Jordan’s top five favourite films:

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

Rounders (John Dahl, 1998)

Sugar Hill (Leon Ichaso, 1993)

Trading Places (John Landis, 1983)

Bad Boys (Michael Bay, 1995)

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.