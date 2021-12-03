Lady Gaga looks back at her debut role in ‘The Sopranos’









Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, AKA Lady Gaga, has enjoyed significant success in her pursuit of an acting career, starring in the likes of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and the Oscar-winning A Star is Born before her most recent role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Starring alongside the likes of Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, in a leading role, it’s safe to say that House of Gucci is the most significant film of Gaga’s career to date.

Her very first role in the world of TV and film came in an uncredited performance in the iconic HBO crime show, The Sopranos, appearing in season three, episode nine as ‘Girl at Swimming Pool #2’. Whilst it was undoubtedly a tiny role, her appearance in the show would help to give her leverage in the entertainment industry as she ploughed on to considerable success on the world stage.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about the role, Gaga recalled, “When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene”. Perhaps being a little over-critical of her role as a background extra, the actor continued to pick holes in her performance, adding, “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh… I see it and I go, ‘oh, that’s not a real laugh!’”.

Having since taken on far more significant roles in film and television, including in the FX television show American Horror Story, Lady Gaga recognises how far she has come since her debut role in The Sopranos in comparison to her latest film, House Of Gucci. As the actor asserts: “I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time”.

Praising Ridley Scott for helping her excel in her career as well as her acting teacher, Susan Batson, Gaga called Ridley Scott an “incredible director who creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly”.