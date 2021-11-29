Jared Leto snorted lines of Arrabiata sauce for 'House of Gucci' role









Another day, another story about Jared Leto’s ‘crazy’ method acting. Where the actor was previously accused of sending used condoms, rats and other creepy artefacts to his co-stars in Suicide Squad, reports have now revealed that Leto snorted lines of spicy Arrabiata sauce on the set of Ridley Scott’s latest film, House of Gucci.

Starring the likes of Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga, House of Gucci is a venomous drama of deceit and envy, following the fight for power over the illustrious Gucci fashion brand. Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, a disgraced businessman who sold his family out before spending extravagantly and filing for bankruptcy in 1993.

Speaking to i-D magazine, Leto discussed how he prepared for his latest role, telling the publication: “I did it all. I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did”. Continuing, Leto announced his dedication to the role, adding: “If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy”.

Not alone in his method acting escapades, lead star Lady Gaga also reported that she got so into her role as Patrizia Reggiani that she was often sick due to stress before every day of production. Explaining how he embodied his House of Gucci character, Leto also told i-D: “There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could”.

The jury’s out as to whether Jared Leto’s method acting actually paid off on screen, but for the actor himself, it seems as though he is proud of his own efforts, concluding the interview by stating, “I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the oesophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci”.