Comparing Lady Gaga and Patrizia Reggiani's accent in 'House of Gucci'









The history of singers transitioning to acting is chequered, with some success stories and multiple horror shows. Whilst Justin Timberlake showed great talent in The Social Network and Mark Wahlberg has enjoyed a fruitful career since his time in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, the likes of Madonna, Rihanna and 50 Cent have consistently proved they should stay off the silver screen.

The latest performer to make a successful transition to the big screen is Lady Gaga, having starred in the likes of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and the popular American Horror Story before her iconic appearance in 2018’s A Star Is Born. Nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in the film, Gaga would experience considerable success for the film that would seize the attention of a cultural zeitgeist.

Now, Lady Gaga is getting ready for The House of Gucci, the brand new film by director Ridley Scott that stars the likes of Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek. Adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, Scott’s latest project follows the Gucci family scandal that shook the world in the 1990s.

Swirling with deceit, swollen egos and even assassination, the story is a wild one that sees Lady Gaga in a leading role, depicting Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the iconic Gucci fashion brand. Speaking to British Vogue about how she prepared for the role, the actor commented, “It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half”.

Rarely breaking character, the role saw Lady Gaga speaking with an Italian accent for a whole nine months, with the actor stating: “I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money”.

As the film draws ever closer and excitement builds for Lady Gaga’s portrayal of the infamous socialite, many people have started to compare the actor’s impression of Patrizia Reggiani to the personality of the real-life icon. In a video from the YouTube channel ‘GagaDaily’, we can see the actor’s performance beside the real-life individual, allowing us to easily compare Lady Gaga’s mannerisms and impression.

Judging by the short clip, it’s clear that Lady Gaga has put considerable time into her portrayal of the icon, almost perfectly nailing her Italian accent and general mannerisms. It will be hard to fully judge the actor’s performance until the release of the final film, however, with The House of Gucci due to hit cinema’s worldwide in late November 2021.

