Ridley Scott calls superhero films "boring as s**t"









Yet another world-famous filmmaker has weighed in on the modern debate about the prevalence of superhero films in the contemporary landscape of cinema, with Blade Runner and Alien director Ridley Scott delivering a bitter blow to the MCU and DC superhero series.

Without mincing his words, Ridley Scott explicitly told Deadline: “The best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll fucking crush it. They’re fucking boring as shit”.

Continuing in his tirade, the filmmaker adds: “[Superhero movie] scripts are not any fucking good”.

With that being said, Ridley Scott does not deny that he himself has created multiple superhero films over the course of his glittering filmography. As Ridley Scott states, he has made “three great scripted superhero movies…One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. One would be fucking Gladiator, and one would be Harrison Ford [in Blade Runner]. They’re superhero movies”.

It’s certainly hard to disagree with Ridley Scott too, with the modern landscape of the sub-genre making us believe that only individuals in tight costumes, sporting CGI powers are to be considered ‘superheroes’. As the director further explains: “So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, come on. [Superhero movies] are mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money”.

Ridley Scott’s words come after various directors criticised the recent superhero trend for its lack of originality. Earlier this year, Dune director Denis Villeneuve explained to Premiere, “The problem today… well, if we’re talking about Marvel, the thing is, all these films are made from the same mould”.

Continuing, the director explained his position, noting: “Some filmmakers can add a little colour to it, but they’re all cast in the same factory. It doesn’t take anything away from the movies, but they are formatted”.

Such criticisms are joined by the great Martin Scorsese, who also told The New York Times, superhero films are a “market-researched, audience-tested, vetted, modified, revetted and remodified until they’re ready for consumption” believing that each addition to the franchise, therefore, lacks “revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk”.

Check out the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, below, and see if you agree with Scorsese, Scott and Villeneuve.