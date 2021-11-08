Denis Villeneuve says 'Dune 2' will begin filming next summer









As 2021 nears its close, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune looks to have been the jewel in the year’s crown, earning plaudits both critically and commercially for its extraordinary vision and spectacle. Whilst we’ve barely had time to properly digest the film, fans of the story will be pleased to hear that a sequel has been confirmed by Warner Brothers, with Villeneuve recently stating in a Q&A that the film will begin production in July 2022.

During the Q&A event in Los Angeles, the director also revealed that he has no plans to ever release an extended cut of Dune: Part 1, stating: “What you see on screen is the only version of the movie”.

With a sequel film now greenlit after months of speculation, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter Denis Villeneuve revealed: “If things go well with Part Two, I could foresee the idea of maybe doing a third movie, Dune Messiah…That would make sense to me”. Set 12 years after the original Dune story, Dune Messiah follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) struggle with the intersection of religion and bureaucracy whilst focusing on the duties of his family.

Discussing the potential third film in the proposed trilogy, Villeneuve added, “Frank Herbert wrote Dune as a warning towards those messianic figures, those chosen ones, those saviour figures…It’s about how dangerous those kinds of figures can be. It’s a criticism of the messianic figure”.

With a compelling lead cast including, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, taking the film to great cultural pertinence, it’s a surprise that audiences will have to wait so long for the next instalment of the series. Whilst Villeneuve originally wanted to shoot each film back to back, his hands were tied by Warner Brothers who first wanted to see how the film would perform commercially.

Take a look at the trailer for the film below, out now in cinemas worldwide.