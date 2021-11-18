Why Lady Gaga threw up while working on 'House of Gucci'









Making the transition from singer to actor, Lady Gaga has enjoyed a healthy start to her film career starring in the likes of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, the Oscar-winning A Star is Born as well as the upcoming drama from Ridley Scott, House of Gucci. Detailing the extraordinary story of the Gucci family, the film stars the likes of Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

Adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, Scott’s latest film swirls with deceit, swollen egos and even assassination. Having discussed her dedication to her role in various recent interviews, Lady Gaga has now revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she went through considerable physical stress for the role.

Speaking to the American publication, Gaga stated that she would wake up at 3am to start her physical transformation for the role, involving wearing a wig and applying heavy makeup. The actor also reported that she would often vomit in the morning due to a mixture of “anxiety, fatigue, trauma, exhaustion, commitment and love”. Continuing, she added, “You wake up, you throw up, you go to set, throw up again”.

Illustrating how much physical and mental torment had come out on set, Gaga also explained how her own experiences began to blend with her characters in one particular scene with Salma Hayek. “It’s a scene where I knock a lit candle across the room, and I remember I gave Salma a heart attack that day,” Lady Gaga stated, adding: “I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn’t break character, some of it was not by choice”.

