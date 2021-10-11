Denis Villeneuve calls 'Blade Runner 2049' a disaster









With Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, soon to finally hit cinemas, director Denis Villeneuve has been doing press coverage for the film, discussing the brand new science fiction flick in the context of his career so far.

Despite making a splash in the critical circles, Villeneuve’s 2017 science fiction sequel Blade Runner 2049, failed in the commercial market, making barely $100 million back from its $300 million budget. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director stated: “The miracle for me about Blade Runner 2049 is the following: I’m still making movies and you’re still talking to me”.

Continuing, he noted, “I knew that when I did this movie I flirted with disaster. I put myself into massive artistic danger”. Adding to the discussion, the director went on to outline an important conversation he had with Christopher Nolan, a fellow purveyor of the cinematic spectacle. Describing taking on the Blade Runner sequel as “walking on sacred territory,” Villeneuve added, “Just the fact that I’m still here making movies, for me…at least I wasn’t banned from the filmmaker community. It was a dangerous game”.

Such a commercial failure explains why Warner Brothers have not yet confirmed a sequel to 2021s Dune, with Villeneuve previously telling Variety, “I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously”. Elaborating further, the director noted, “For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie brings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic”.

Dune is released in the UK on October 21 and features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and many more.

Comments