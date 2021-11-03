Salma Hayek opens up about being bullied by Harvey Weinstein









Salma Hayek has spoken out about her experiences with the disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with the Guardian, the Frida Kahlo actor opened up about a range of subjects including her marriage to a billionaire, the fatiguing effects of a jet-set lifestyle, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk and then the notably darker side of the movie industry.

Previously, Hayek had written the following account in the New York Times about working with Weinstein as a producer: “No to me taking a shower with him,” she said. “No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No no no no no … And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

Speaking to the writer, Hadley Freeman, who Weinstein had banned from restaurants and parties owing to some of the things she had written, Hayek remarked: “Now I want to interview you! Now, this is an interesting conversation because, if you really look at my piece, you’ll see that I really focused on the bullying [rather than the sexual harassment], and I do think women got it worse [from him].”

Adding that Weinstein “is not the only man to reassure himself by knowing he can destroy women,” Hayek says.

Naturally, this had a psychological impact on the actor, who stated: “I did feel all right [when he bullied me]. OK, I would shake [afterwards] and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing. When he would call me up [during the making of Frida] and scream, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow] and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?’”

Sadly coping with such things is ever-present in Hollywood, as she adds: “In general! We’re girls! … So you learn to be brave. It’s not easy, but you have to. I’m sure – it was systematic. But one of my strengths is I don’t hold a grudge. I also believe people can change … I’m not interested in shaming anyone. I just want it to stop.”