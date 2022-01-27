Nicolas Cage reveals he owns a pet crow: "I am a goth"









Is Nicolas Cage even capable of surprising audiences at this point? Truly, his eccentric behaviour has reached such a point in which anything he reports to have done is now received with a knowing shrug, not that his enduring charm has ebbed away at all. His latest strange reveal came in an interview with the Los Angeles Times when he revealed that he takes care of a pet crow.

Naming the crow Hoogan, the actor revealed that the bird lives in a geodesic dome at his Las Vegas residency accompanying his two cats Merlin and Teegra. Clearly a cheeky birdie, Cage reported that the birds had “taken to calling me names,” before adding, “When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass’”.

Imagining a madhouse of intricate sliding doors and eccentric trinkets, Cage’s house is likely a reflection of his own magical mind. “Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect,” the iconic actor of Mandy and Leaving Las Vegas added, going on to explicitly exclaim, “I like the goth element. I am a goth,” a revelation that is somewhat unsurprising given the actor’s previous roles in the past five years or so.

His forthcoming film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent looks as though it may just be the most ‘Nicolas Cage’ film the actor has ever made, with the Hollywood star playing a version of himself in the action-comedy. Directed by Tom Gormican, the same mind behind the 2014 comedy That Awkward Moment starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Imogen Poots and Mackenzie Davis, the brand new film will help confirm the image of Nicolas Cage as a pop-culture actor who has both embraced and fallen victim to his own cult status.