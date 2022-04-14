Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share new performance footage for upcoming film









Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a new performance of the song ‘Ghosteen Speaks’ for their upcoming film, This Much I Know To Be True. The film serves as a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling.

The film, which was directed by Andrew Dominik, will be released globally on May 11th. The very first trailer for the movie arrived just last month, getting viewers hyped for the film’s release. In the full trailer, Nick Cave said, “We all live our lives dangerously, in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity.”

The first clips from the project were released in February, even though the trailer’s release was more recent. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ friend and collaborator Marianne Faithfull also will be appearing in the film.

On April 14th, the pair also released a new teaser for the film—a clip of their performance of the song ‘Ghosteen Speaks’, which appears on the 2019 Bad Seeds album appropriately titled Ghosteen. Recently enough, the pair also performed the song live on the Late Late Show with James Corden on March 2nd, which also served to promote the upcoming film.

Shot on location in both London and Brighton, the new film works to document their first-ever performances of their last two studio albums, Ghosteen (the album to host the song in question) and Carnage. It was filmed in spring 2021 right before their UK tour.

If you want to watch the full clip from the upcoming film, you can find it down below, and you can catch the new film, This Much I Know To Be True, upon its release on May 11th, 2022. You can also check out the trailer and their live performance of the song.