Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce new Andrew Dominik film 'One More Time With Feeling'









While the rest of the world eagerly awaits Andrew Dominik’s new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, long-time collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are already revealing details of their next project with the director: the music documentary This Much I Know To Be True.

Cave and Ellis previously worked with Dominik on The Assassination of Jesse Jame By The Coward Robert Ford, for which they wrote an astonishingly poignant score. The collaboration was followed by the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, which follows the recording of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree in the wake of the death of Cave’s 15-year-old son, Arthur.

This Much I Know To Be True serves as a companion piece to that 2016 documentary, examining the creative relationship and songs on Cave and Ellis’ last two albums, 2019’s Ghosteen and 2021’s Carnage. The cinematographer is the Oscar-nominated DoP Robbie Ryan, whose work on The Favourite gave that film signature baroque gleam.

The documentary – the footage for which was captured on location in London and Brighton last year – will chronicle the pair’s initial performances for both albums, and will also feature guest appearances from friend and collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

According to Deadline, the songs will be broken up by segments designed to “illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music”. Viewers will also be able to hear about the creative process behind Cave’s Red Hand Files, how he chooses which letters to reply to, and the replies themselves.

Elsewhere, Dominik’s film will feature a tour of the workshop where Cave is currently working on a sculpture series depicting the life of the Devil – as you do. Cave has described the series as “a portrait of the lives of all of us as we move from innocence to experience, attune to the world and its attendant loss, and eventually confront our own mortality”. One More Time With Feeling is set for release later in 2022, at which point Cave and Ellis will also embark on a tour of the US for the first time.