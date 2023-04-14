New shoegaze compilation ‘Waves of Distortion’ to be released









A new compilation album focusing on the history of shoegaze, the hazy and influential rock genre, is set to hit the digital marketplace next month.

Waves of Distortion (The Best of Shoegaze 1990-2022) will be released on May 5th via Two-Piers – the record label that previously released the compilations Pop Psychédélique (The Best of French Psychedelic Pop 1964-2019), Garage Psychédélique (The Best of Garage Psych and Pzyk Rock 1965-2019) and Music For The Stars (Celestial Music 1960-1979).

“It is the perfect introduction to the genre, mixing the big names with some lesser-known ones – and if it takes the listener down a rabbit warren to discover more then its job will be done,” the official announcement for the compilation reads.

Waves of Distortion will feature some of the biggest names throughout the history of the genre, including Ride’s ‘Vapour Trail’, Lush’s ‘Sweetness and Light’, and Chapterhouse’s ‘Pearl’. Modern shoegaze-adjacent artists also featured on the compilation include Beach House, Slowdive, Mogwai, bdrmm, and Horsegirl.

Waves of Distortion (The Best of Shoegaze 1990-2022) will be released on different coloured double-vinyl variants, plus a double CD with four additional tracks. The compilation’s liner notes have been written by Nathaniel Cramp of Sonic Cathedral.

Waves of Distortion (The Best of Shoegaze 1990-2022) will be available for purchase on all platforms starting on May 5th.