Bdrmm share new single ‘Be Careful’









'Be Careful' - bdrmm

Ahead of their sophomore album, I Don’t Know, Hull shoegazers bdrmm have released the trip-hop inspired single ‘Be Careful’.

Following the infectious, noise-soaked ‘It’s Just A Bit Of Blood’, bdrmm’s new single draws from a less abrasive palette, instead prioritising swirling guitars and a prominent drum groove.

Starting with a steady beat laden with hazy reverb, bdrmm layers careful synths and guitars to create a multidimensional piece. As the song progresses, the band creates a louder, hypnotic soundscape that rings with glimmering echoes of vocalist Ryan Smith’s voice, becoming one with the complex wall of instruments. As the dynamic track reaches its end, it slows to focus on the addictive drum beats laid down by Conor Murray.

Discussing the track, Smith explained: “‘Be Careful was written during the pandemic (I said I’d never write the P word again, but for honesty’s sake). I had set up a little studio in the back of my garden and would often take myself there on evenings with numerous bottles of wine. Inspired by Portishead, and with a bassline that owes itself to Radiohead’s ‘Nude’, this track came about so naturally.”

He continued: “It’s about taking care of yourself and realising when you need to change. I’ve been guilty of indulging too much, and I definitely noticed myself becoming somebody I don’t like. When realising that, it felt important. Trying to be a better person is hard when you don’t know you’re doing something wrong.”

