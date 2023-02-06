bdrmm announce album ‘I Don’t Know’ with new single ‘It’s Just a Bit of Blood’









bdrmm - 'It’s Just a Bit of Blood' 4.5

Hull’s blossoming shoegaze/noise rock group bdrmm has announced a new deal on Mogwai’s Rock Action label. The band’s first order of business has come in the form of a brand new single, ‘It’s Just a Bit of Blood’, which sets the tone for their second full-length LP, I Don’t Know.

“We’re so excited to have signed to Rock Action,” the band said via press materials. “After touring with Mogwai and forming such a close relationship with them, we feel blessed to have been invited to work with them and their team. To be on the same label as Arab Strap too? I mean, say no more”.

The intense single arrives as the first taster ahead of I Don’t Know, set for full release on June 30th, 2023. The intense track carries the DNA pressed into the first record to pasture’s new. Dark, brooding and ethereal guitar melodies in the intro break out violently into a heavier onslaught, which is reprised in ripples throughout the track with the addition of Ryan Smith’s delicate yet assertive lyrical verve.

“Most people who have seen us tour will recognise this track,” bdrmm commented on the track in the press release. “The more we played it, the more it dawned on us it was becoming something special, and an integral part of our set. Lyrically, it stems from my recent mental health awareness. I’d become depressed and very socially anxious, I really felt like I had changed and didn’t know who I was. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by three of my brothers within this band – one literally by blood – and have always been able to be myself with them. It’s about realising what you have and remembering that when you can’t see it.”

The dark, cinematic sound of the track is complimented by mirage and TV static visuals in the official video, which was directed, filmed, and edited by Chris Tomsett / Innerstrings. See below.