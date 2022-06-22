Netflix producing the sequel to the 2018 hit film 'Believer'









It has been confirmed that the sequel to 2018’s much-lauded South Korean action flick Believer is being produced by Netflix.

This week, Netflix announced that it has given the go-ahead for the production of the film, Believer 2, the sequel to the original film that starred the iconic actors Cho Jin-woong, Ryu Jun-yeol, and the late Kim Joo-hyuk.

Netflix has confirmed its casting for the new film, and the follow-up will see Cho Jin-woong and Kim Dong-young reprise their roles and Cha-Seung-won from Our Blues join the cast. New additions also include Han Hyo-joo (Happiness), Oh Seung-hoon (Bloody Heart), and Lee Joo-young (Voice).

The original Believer follows the story of the detective, Won-ho, who’s on a mission to bring down the evasive leader of a violent multinational crime syndicate in Asia. He enlists the help of a host of figures from the drug trafficking scene, including a cartel insider, Rak, and eventually, a showdown is set between Won-ho and the criminal mastermind.

Per a report in Variety, Believer 2, is to be directed by Baek Jong-yeol, who directed 2015’s fantasy The Beauty Inside. It was also claimed by the publication that a spin-off series for the film is being considered by the streaming giant.

Fans of Believer will be excited to note that Believer 2 will pick up directly after the events of the first film’s ending, with Won-ho wasting no time in resuming his hunt for the drug lord, whilst also investigating the mysterious disappearance of the small-time dealer, Rak. Originally played by Ryu Jun-yeol of the hit series Lost, the character is now being played by Oh.

At the time of the release of Believer in May 2018, the Korean Film Council announced that the film had attracted more than one million audience members to cinemas in just five days, making it one of the most successful flicks of the year. Duly, we cannot wait to see how Netflix fare in producing the sequel, and we are hopeful that they will not tarnish the brilliance of the original.

