Car accident involving Netflix’s 'The Chosen One' leaves two dead, more injured









A fatal car crash in Mexico on Thursday, June 16th has left two dead and six injured out of the cast and crew of the upcoming Netflix original series, The Chosen One.

The Baja California Department of Culture has revealed that two actors, Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, have died in the accident. Six yet unnamed cast and crew members were also injured in the crash. The accident occurred when they were riding in a van on their way to an airport in Mexico, at which point the van flipped over.

The series, which is being produced by Redrum, has officially paused on production following the tragic events and will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future. More updates to follow.

Of the injured individuals, two are cast members while four are crew members, and Redrum has stated that they are all in stable condition at present. The series, which is based on the comic-book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, centres around a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the returned messiah Jesus Christ.

SAG-AFTRA has made a statement, as they have been tasked with looking into the accident. “SAG-AFTRA has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production. On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”

Updates are likely to follow as to how this accident and its tragedies will further impact production, but it is likely still too early for official updates to come through. New information will probably follow as the crew and Redrum reassess the circumstances.