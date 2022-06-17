Kid Cudi reveals premiere date for new Netflix animation









The musician Kid Cudi has revealed the release date for his brand new animated Netflix series entitled Entergalactic. Releasing the series alongside an accompanying album of the same name, Cudi revealed that the new series will be released on September 30th, 2022.

Recently sharing several images from the new show, it was also announced that the likes of Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and Jaden Smith would each be lending their acting skills to the new Netflix project.

Entergalactic tells the story of a young artist named Jabari (Cudi) as he explores the streets of New York and experiences, love, success and much more. Directed by Fletcher Moules, the new series will also be written by the How to Make it in America screenwriter Ian Edelman, as well as Maurice Williams.

Kid Cudi isn’t alien to the film and TV industry, having enjoyed several eclectic roles over the past decade, including a major role in the Ti West horror sensation X.

Paying tribute to the likes of The Amityville Horror and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Ti West’s first major cinematic success places the filmmaker in a position of genuine influence in the genre. Paying homage to the era whilst toying with its sheer structure and identity, West’s film remains one of the most unconventional horror films of the 21st century, taking a slow, methodical approach to the genre that carefully creates atmosphere with little care for cliché.

Simply titled X, the film takes place in 1979 and pays tribute to the history of horror cinema, this time looking at the adult movie industry that gained momentum at the end of the 20th century. Picked up by A24, the new film follows a group of young filmmakers who set out to make a porn film in rural Texas, only for some strange locals to treat their presence with peculiar hostility.