Watch the new trailer for Netflix film 'The Harder They Fall'

The story for the brand new western film follows Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, a man who discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison. Rounding up his cronies, Love seeks revenge and sets out to hunt down Buck, though, with both sides armed with murderous gang members, The Harder They Fall is likely to be a bloody affair.

In an interview, the director, who has previously helmed the western, They Die by Dawn, revealed the significance of having his film featured at the London Film Festival: “Growing up in the UK, the festival has always been the highlight of my year and I couldn’t have imagined anything better than to have my debut film included in this year’s lineup.”

Samuel also spoke about his intentions to create a Black western: “I really, really loved westerns, but I would just see a really clear inconsistency with the portrayals of people of colour, basically in the Old West and being such a fan of actors like Woody Strode, who was amazing in Spartacus but then you’ll see him pop up in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and he couldn’t get a drink in the bar.

“I just grew up wanting to know more about people of colour and women and all of these ideas of the Old West that I was not getting from the Hollywood movies. And so I would just buy books and would…uncover amazing characters — both heroes and villains, both men and women of all colours,” he continued.

The Harder They Fall will be released in selected UK and US cinemas on October 22, before landing on Netflix on November 3. Take a look at the brand new trailer below.

