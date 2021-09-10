Nicolas Cage signs on for new western 'The Old Way'







Nicolas Cage has established himself as a truly mysterious presence in the framework of contemporary cinema, known for his performances in cult classics like Rumble Fish as well as popular productions such as Con Air. Cage’s latest project was Michael Sarnoski’s Pig where he starred as a reclusive truffle hunter who embarks on a quest for revenge after his pet pig is kidnapped.

“I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood,” Cage said in an interview. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back. I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there.”

“I wanted to remind myself and also remind some folks perhaps in the audience or in the media that I could also apply myself to a much more quiet and measured performance style,” Cage added. “I had gone on this tear, mission almost, to kind of break form with film performance and what was considered good performance by being naturalistic or photo-realistic or minimalistic.”

Nicolas Cage has never worked in a proper western but he is finally looking to rectify that gap in his career with a brand new project titled The Old Way, starring the actor as an ex-gunslinger whose world is completely destabilised. Cage will also be working on another film called Butcher’s Crossing, reinforcing his entry into the genre with back to back westerns.

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing,” Cage said in a statement. “Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanising.”

