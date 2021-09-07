See the new full line-up for the 2021 London Film Festival







The full line-up for the 2021 London Film Festival has finally been revealed, with the upcoming festival boasting 21 world premieres including, Jeymes Samuel’s western The Harder They Fall and the animated sci-fi comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong.

With 39% of the festival’s line-up represented by female directors, non-binary directors/creators or co-directors, Tricia Tuttle, the director of the festival has reported: “I do think the industry is moving in the right direction”.

Continuing to discuss such representation, she noted, “I love the fact this year that we have more female filmmakers in the gala and special presentations here than we ever have done. I think what that says is that more is being invested in female filmmakers to tell big stories that will play alongside any other film in the world”.

Other female directors on the festival’s slate include Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, and Jane Campion’s 1920s western The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch. These films include other significant screenings including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana drama Spencer, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria.

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is also included on the running, a film starring Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe and Edward Norton, in one of the director’s most impressive ensemble casts. The festival will also see the arrival of Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho after having been delayed by Covid-19 complications for many months.

Perhaps most exciting is the European premiere of the first two episodes of the long-awaited third season of HBO’s award-winning TV series Succession starring, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Matthew Macfadyen.

Check out the teaser trailer for the brand new series of Succession below, and take a closer look at the London Film Festival’s programme right here.

