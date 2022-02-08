Nandi Bushell shares cover of Rush classic 'Tom Sawyer'









Eleven-year-old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared a new cover of Rush song ‘Tom Sawyer’ in an effort to take her drumming to the “next level”. The cover is just the latest in a long line of renditions that have included Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park and ‘Duality‘ by Slipknot.

Sharing the video on her social channels, Bushell wrote: “This one is for you Professor [Neil] Peart,” she said, before adding: “I wanted to try a Rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview where the Professor said Tom Sawyer ‘remains so difficult to play’. So I thought I would give it a try. It’s actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Peart’s playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a newfound love for RUSH now too”.

Determined to take on the world, Bushell has also said that she’d like to jam with Billie Eilish and become the Prime Minister of Great Britain, to which I say: it’s got to be worth a go, right?

Bushell is one busy school kid. Last year, she released her first original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which was written and recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman, with a little production assistance from The Rage Against The Machine guitarist himself.

But that is just one of the collaborations Bushell has taken part in of late. As well as her work with Morello, the young drummer has team-up with Queen’s Roger Taylor, The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders. As if that wasn’t enough, she has also performed live in LA with Foo Fighters.

After coming off stage, Bushell described the experience of playing with Dave Grohl and the gang as “the best night of [her] entire life.” Grohl was equally dumbstruck, noting that Bushell’s ferocious talent was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll.”

You can check out Nandi Bushell’s stunning cover of ‘Tom Sawyer’ by Rush below.