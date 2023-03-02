Momma deliver an ode to “great sex” with new single ‘Bang Bang’









Momma - 'Bang Bang' 4.1

Doomy, licentious and catchy-as-hell: ‘Bang Bang’, the latest single from Momma, is everything your teenage self loves about music. The group’s 2018 album Interloper won them support slots for the likes of Snail Mail, Dream Wife and Death Cab For A Cutie. Now, their forthcoming LP, Household Name, looks set to cement the three-piece as leaders of the pack.

Having recently confirmed tour dates with the likes of Alex G, Weezer and Modest Mouse. Momma have offered us a taste of what to expect from Household Name with this slice of doom-generation pop.

Explaining how ‘Bang Bang’ came together, Etta Friedman said: “Allegra and I ended up getting Covid at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together. Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”

‘Bang Bang’ single marks a new maturity in the band’s songwriting. Where Interloper and 2020’s Two of Me were located in the perenially pervasive milieu of chorus-tinged sadcore, this new offering is celebratory, self-possessing and hot-blooded. “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done – just super literal and crude,” said Allegra Weingarten.

“We shared it with Aron [Kobayashi Ritch] and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh,” she added. “The finished song has a lot of classic Momma – heavy guitars and catchy melodies – but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

‘Bang Bang’ is out now via Polyvinyl /Lucky Number. You can check out the single below.