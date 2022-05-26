Alex G announces tour and shares video for new song 'Blessing'









Philadelphia-based musician Alex G has announced plans for a North American tour alongside a new video for the single ‘Blessing’, which the artist produced himself and in collaboration with Jacob Portrait.

The video for the new song ‘Blessing’ was directed by Zev Magasis. This release follows up the musician’s original soundtrack for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and his most recent album, House of Sugar, which came out back in 2019.

With the song and the video coming out to much anticipation, and fans will be eager to see the vintage, trippy, filmic landscape of the music video. If you like what you see, you can check out Alex G on tour beginning this summer throughout North America.

The full and extensive list of dates can be found below. But, before you get there, it is well worth dipping into Alex G’s impressive new single. It should provide the perfect gateway to his imposing discography.

Watch the new video for ‘Blessing’ below.

06-01 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

06-02 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

06-03 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

06-04 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

06-05 LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

10-06 Saxaphaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

10-07 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10-09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10-10 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

10-12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

10-16 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10-17 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-19 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-22 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10-24 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

10-26 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11-01 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11-02 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11-03 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11-04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

11-05 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

11-06 Montreal, Quebec – Le Studio TD

11-08 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11-09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11-11 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer