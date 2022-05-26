Alex G announces tour and shares video for new song 'Blessing'

Philadelphia-based musician Alex G has announced plans for a North American tour alongside a new video for the single ‘Blessing’, which the artist produced himself and in collaboration with Jacob Portrait.
The video for the new song ‘Blessing’ was directed by Zev Magasis. This release follows up the musician’s original soundtrack for We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and his most recent album, House of Sugar, which came out back in 2019.
With the song and the video coming out to much anticipation, and fans will be eager to see the vintage, trippy, filmic landscape of the music video. If you like what you see, you can check out Alex G on tour beginning this summer throughout North America.
The full and extensive list of dates can be found below. But, before you get there, it is well worth dipping into Alex G’s impressive new single. It should provide the perfect gateway to his imposing discography.
Watch the new video for ‘Blessing’ below.
06-01 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
06-02 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
06-03 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
06-04 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
06-05 LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
10-06 Saxaphaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
10-07 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10-09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
10-10 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
10-12 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
10-16 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10-17 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-19 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
10-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10-22 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10-24 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
10-26 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
11-01 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11-02 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11-03 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11-04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
11-05 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
11-06 Montreal, Quebec – Le Studio TD
11-08 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
11-09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
11-11 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer