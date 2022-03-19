Why Mick Jagger labelled Martin Scorsese a "great connoisseur" of music









Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese are both masters in their respective fields. Whilst Jagger is the swaggering frontman of British rock legends The Rolling Stones, Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, putting his hand to classics that range from Taxi Driver to The Departed. Both artists have made significant contributions to the development of popular culture, and without them, consumerist society would look completely different.

Notably, the pair have worked together numerous times over the years, including the 2008 Rolling Stones concert film Shine a Light. Their most recent collaboration came in the form of their 2016 TV show, Vinyl, which they created together, and gave viewers a brilliant insight into the nature of the music business in the ’70s.

Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after just one season, and many fans were shocked when the news broke, as it had developed a reputation as one of the most refreshing TV series we’d seen in years. At the time, Scorsese labelled HBO’s decision “tragic”, a sentiment echoed by fans all around the world.

Vinyl stars Bobby Cannavale as the indulgent record label boss Richie Finestra in ’70s New York. It also stars Juno Temple, Ray Romano, Olivia Wilde, and Jagger’s son, James. Since it first aired and after its cancellation, Vinyl has become a cult show, with many hoping that one day, Scorsese and Jagger will be able to revive it.

Even though Vinyl was cancelled, it didn’t stop us from welcoming the reunion of one of our favourite duos with open arms. During the promotion for Vinyl, Mick Jagger heaped praise on Scorsese and even hailed him as a “great connoisseur of music”, something we’ve known him to be since the days of 1978’s The Last Waltz.

“Marty is a great connoisseur of music and was one of the first to really use rock ‘n’ roll wall-to-wall in his movies,” Jagger told the Metro. “Before Marty, people used music occasionally by not really like he did. I have admired his movies from the 1970s and we did a concert movie together, Shine a Light, so we have a kind of shorthand. We don’t find it very difficult to communicate; even though it appears we come from different worlds, we meet somewhere in the middle.”

During the promotional run for Vinyl, Jagger also explained how he felt about making a TV programme and compared it to his day job. He opined: “The great thing about music – as opposed to making a TV series – is that you can do it on your own”.

Notably, Vinyl, is coloured by Jagger’s character and his eclectic music taste, and the soundtrack is a perfect mix of both soul and rock ‘n’ roll, the two critical elements of his musicianship. Of creating the character of Richie Fenestra, he said: “In the beginning, we had this character that always had the blues in his heart. And the blues is always in my heart, so it survived in this story. I know that Marty also loves this music”.

Always keeping up with the times, elsewhere, The Rolling Stones frontman shocked fans by revealing that he no longer listens to music on the medium of vinyl. Reflecting the kind of attitude that has allowed him to stay at the top of his game for 60 years, Jagger admitted: “I actually never play vinyl, but my children love it”.

I, for one, would love for Vinyl to make a return, as it had so much more to give. The partnership of Scorsese and Jagger has proven to be a fruitful one time and time again, and given both’s predilection for great music, even if Vinyl never returns, we hope that the partnership returns with offerings at some point in the not too distant future.

