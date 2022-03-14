The Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary tour this summer









The Rolling Stones have announced that they are set to embark on a 60th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe this summer.

The rockers have recently just finished a lengthy North American tour and news of their return to home soil seemed imminent. Fans will now be delighted to know that dates have been set in stone for the summer.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” Keith Richards said in an announcement. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Ronnie Wood then added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

The ‘SIXTY’ tour begins in Madrid on June 1st, before the band take on a host of huge stadium and arena shows throughout the UK and Europe and culminate in Stockholm on July 31st.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 18th. You can find out further details and how to purchase by clicking here. N.B. they will definitely sell out fast.

The Rolling Stones UK and Europe 2022 tour:

JUNE

WEDNESDAY 1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

SUNDAY 5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

THURSDAY 9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

MONDAY 13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

FRIDAY 17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

SATURDAY 25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

SUNDAY 3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

MONDAY 11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

FRIDAY 15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

TUESDAY 19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

SATURDAY 23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

WEDNESDAY 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

SUNDAY 31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN