Watch The Rolling Stones pay touching tribute to Charlie Watts







Iconic British rockers, The Rolling Stones, embarked on their long-awaited ‘No Filter’ tour in St. Louis, Missouri last night (September 26).

The show was a momentous one for the band, as it was only the second time they had played live without their late drummer Charlie Watts since his death in August, and fittingly, they decided to pay tribute to him during their triumphant show at the Dome at America’s Center.

At the concert’s outset, it opened with an empty stage and a drumbeat that was accompanied by a candid montage of images of Watts on the huge on-stage screens.

During an early segment of the show, frontman Mick Jagger told the crowd: “This is our first-ever tour we’ve ever done without him”. He explained the band’s huge loss: “We’ll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage.” In a fitting tribute, the band then opted to dedicate their raucous 1972 classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ to their late friend.

The huge set also featured other Rolling Stones staples, including ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ and ‘Gimme Shelter’.

Watts passed away at the age of 80 on August 24 this year. His passing rocked the musical world with people from all walks of life offering their condolences and tributes to The Rolling Stones’ rhythmic and off-stage lynchpin.

Recently Jagger told Rolling Stone: “The thing about Charlie was that he was always there, always played beautifully and was always willing to discuss what to do about it – how he could make it better.”

He continued: “He held the band together for so long, musically, because he was the rock the rest of it was built around… The thing he brought was this beautiful sense of swing and swerve that most bands wish they could have.”

In discussing the present juncture the band find themselves at, he explained: “We had some really nice conversations in the last couple of years about how all this happened with the band. It’s a huge loss to us all. It’s very, very hard.”

Watch The Rolling Stones tribute to Charlie Watts below.

