Michael Keaton to return as Batman for new 'Batgirl' movie









Just as Spider-Man: No Way Home kicked off interest in a superhero multiverse, DC has looked to copy the winning formula with The Flash in 2022, featuring new heroes like Erza Miller’s titular character alongside the likes of Michael Keaton as Batman. It appears as though this won’t be Keaton’s only outing as the caped crusader, however, as he has also signed on to reprise his role in the upcoming Batgirl movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the film is already underway in London, but a new cast list that has been sent out to media publications reveals that Keaton has been included in the new ensemble. The film will mark the fourth time he has appeared as the iconic DC superhero, following 1989’s Batman, 1992’s Batman Returns as well as the upcoming Flash movie.

With a release date yet to be set for the upcoming film, it is not clear when we might be treated with a Batgirl movie, though early rumours suggest that the film will be set within the Snyderverse of Justice League. One thing that is known for sure is that directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be leading the project, having worked on the likes of Bad Boys for Life as well as the upcoming superhero TV show Ms. Marvel. Leslie Grace of In the Heights fame will star as the film’s titular hero, facing off against Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Whilst DC fans await the arrival of Batgirl in the future, there remains plenty of other superhero treats to enjoy in the meantime, with 2022 jam-packed with Marvel and DC favourites. From Marvel, we’ll see the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, whilst DC will gift us The Batman, Black Adam and The Flash.