Michael Keaton still fits in Batman suit 30 years later









An actor going through a contemporary metamorphosis, Michael Keaton has experienced a tumultuous career marked by impressive cinematic highs and a considerable period of stagnant lows. Having rediscovered his superhero roots following the release of 2014s Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Keaton has seen a career revival, appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as the upcoming Flash movie.

Reprising his role as the caped crusader in the upcoming Flash film, Keaton has recently revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he can still fit into the original Batsuit, despite being three decades since his last outing as the iconic character. Discussing the brand new film as well as his past movies Batman and Batman Returns, directed by Tim Burton, Keaton was asked if he “still fits” inside the tight-fitting Batsuit.

“I’ve already done it,” the actor replied, adding that no the suit remained “the same dimension” as it did 30 years ago. Replaced by Val Kilmer for the third film in the Tim Burton trilogy, Batman Forever, Keaton previously said in a 2017 interview that he couldn’t continue with the role, stating: “I can simplify it all for you: it sucked”.

The Flash will see Ezra Miller’s titular character travelling through multiple universes, wherein he encounters Batman played by Michael Keaton, who told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?’”.

Continuing, he noted, “They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, ‘I’m too groovy.’ I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about”.

Set for release in November 2022, The Flash will see Ben Affleck return alongside Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Ron Livingston. With a trailer for the film yet to be released, take a look at the classic trailer for Tim Burton’s Batman Returns below for a taste of Keaton’s Batman.

Comments