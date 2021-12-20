Metallica play 1997 song 'Fixxxer' live for the first time









Taking to the stage, California metal legends Metallica have rolled back the years, playing the track ‘Fixxxer’ live for the first time during a recent concert. The band, who played a duo of 40th-anniversary shows at San Francisco’s Chase Centre this weekend, dipped into their extensive back catalogue to perform a track taken from their 1997 album Reload.

“We are grateful that you have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time,” frontman James Hetfield explained to the audience during the show per Stereogum.

“After 40 years, there’s still firsts,” Hetfield expressed before the band jumped into ‘Fixxxer’. The second of the shows occurred last night on Sunday, December 19th, and we’re sure the band delighted the audience with the second round of classics.

The show was streamed live for free on Amazon’s Twitch account, providing just one example of why Metallica are so loved by their legions of diehard fans. Alongside this, the show was also available on Amazon Music and Prime Video. Furthermore, in the future, the sets will be released to stream anytime on The Coda Collection, although a date is yet to be confirmed.

Regardless of what you might think about Amazon, Metallica have teamed up with the internet giant to launch their own temporary radio station, The Metallica Takeover. Available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime subscribers, it will contain “exclusive interviews and other features giving listeners something unique each time they tune in”.

It’s been a huge year for the band as they celebrated 40 years of existence and 30 years of their divisive masterpiece, The Black Album. To coincide with the anniversary of the 1991 album, they released the Metallica Black Box, a project showcasing rare pieces from the band’s long history.

Listen to the original ‘Fixxxer’ below.