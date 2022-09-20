Metallica reveal plans for ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert









Metallica have revealed plans for their third ‘Helping Hands’ benefit concert to be held in Los Angeles. The concert will feature a headline set from Metallica as well as some yet-to-be-announced “special guests”.

The show will include an auction and looks to raise funds for the band’s charitable foundation, All Within My Hands. The event will be held at LA’s Microsoft Theater on December 16th, 2022. Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, September 23rd.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through workforce education, fighting hunger and providing other “critical local services”. In 2020, the All Within My Hands Foundation donated $350,000 (£306,113) to a series of charities that provided aid and care during the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation donated $100,000 (£87,461) each to three charities: Feeding America, which works with a network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities; Direct Relief, which provides personal protective equipment to healthcare workers, and Crew Nation, Live Nation’s recent initiative to help touring and venue crews who were out of work while the touring industry was locked down.

The additional $50,000 (£43,730) went to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which helps provide financial assistance to out-of-work bartenders and servers. The foundation also donated $500,000 (£382,000) to help feed Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Metallica’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett recently launched a new solo project, in which he plays new music over an eerie story he has written in the form of fictional diary entries.

The guitarist has long voiced his penchant for the horror genre. In 2012, Hammett’s first book was published, Too Much Horror Business, which documented his extensive collection of horror memorabilia and contained interview extracts in which he describes his love for the genre and how it overlaps with his work with Metallica.

Listen to ‘Master of Puppets’, Metallica’s classic hit that was included in the soundtrack for the latest season of Stranger Things, below.