Metallica's new fans from 'Stranger Things' fame attempt to 'cancel' group









Stranger Things fans who discovered Metallica through the use of ‘Master Of Puppets’ on the hit show have turned on the metal band due to their questionable past.

The backlash began on TikTok after influencer Serena Trueblood highlighted their past behaviour in her long-running series called, ‘Is Your Fav Problematic’. In the video, she alleges the band of anti-Semitism and claims a symbol on James Hetfield’s guitar is linked to Neo-Nazism. She also revisited an allegation made by Guns ‘N Roses frontman Axl Rose who called Hetfield a racist.

Furthermore, the TikTok user also highlighted video footage in which she suggests they ridiculed Layne Staley’s heroin addiction and Kurt Cobain’s death just days after his passing.

In response, one Twitter user wrote: “metallica is a horrible band that should be cancelled. that being said, you should give your tickets to me”. Meanwhile, another posted, “stranger things will not change the fact that metallica and other metal bands are all old racist hags so why are y’all mad abt people bringing that up.. be real for a second & realise that talking abt their problematic past doesn’t equal “cancelling” them like grow up”.

On the other hand, Metallica fans laughed off the accusations, and one took to social media to write, “So apparently Metallica is being cancelled because of James’ iron cross guitar and because Axl Rose- Axl Rose of all people called him racist for not wanting to contribute to an album with him and Ice T the rapper”.

It was only two weeks ago when Metallica welcomed their new fans with open arms and wrote: “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

Watch Serena Trueblood’s takedown of the group below.