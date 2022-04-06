Metallica aims to raise $1million for Ukrainian refugees









Metal monsters Metallica have announced that their charity, All Within My Hands Foundation, has donated $500,000 – the equivalent of £382,000 – to help feed Ukrainian refugees. The metal group announced on April 4th that they were going to donate the large quantity of money, leading chief spokesperson Lars Ulrich to outline the details to the public.

“The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible,” drummer Lars Ulrich said, describing their decision to donate such a large quantity of money to the charity. “We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.”

Chef José Andrés founded the World Central Kitchen in an effort to provide meals in an effort to create money for humanitarian, climate, and community crises. It was done as a matter of urgency, in the hope of getting the money to those that need it the most. The band has said they would like to get more money to the charity, in the hope of making $1million over the next two months, in the name of the refugees. Furthering their interest in hitting that goal, Metallica is selling a new t-shirt designed by artist Andrew Cremeans.

In other band-related news, Metallica recently started releasing a series of remixed and re-edited live performances and documentary films, documenting their 40th-anniversary shows. Ulrich founded the band with vocalist James Hetfield in 1981 with guitarist Dave Mustaine. By the time they recorded their debut, Kirk Hammett had taken Mustaine’s place, and they were joined by bassist Cliff Burton. The band have worked with a number of bassists over the decades, but the core lineup of Hetfield, Ulrich and Hammett has remained solid since the 1980s.

Metallica aren’t the first act to respond to the conflict in Ukraine. Gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).