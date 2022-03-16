The Cure to raise money for Ukraine









Gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Cure are making their case known, and they stand beside a collection of British artists who have decided to either cancel or postpone their upcoming concerts in Russia. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of himself performing in Russia, while fellow bassist Sting performed a version of ‘Russians’ on social media.

Rock bands Franz Ferdinand and Iron Maiden have cancelled their forthcoming concerts, feeling that the safety of their fans has been compromised. Former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel has written extensively about his displeasure at the invasion. Elton John said he was “horrified” to hear about the nightmare Ukraine was facing, and artists have come together to speak out against the attacks.

Irish singer Bob Geldof performed a set at ‘Night for Ukraine’, which occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. Fittingly, the night was curated by Ukrainian-born group Bloom Twins. “No one knows what’s going to happen to Ukraine,” they said, “No one knows what’s going to happen to the whole of Europe, no one knows what’s going to happen a few days from now. People need to do something to stop this because if it goes any further then it might be very bad for everyone.”

As of the time of publishing this article, the conflict is still unfolding, which likely explains Stevie Nicks’ decision to refer to Vladimir Putin as “Hitler“. The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman felt his attacks were comparable to the Nazis.

In other The Cure related news, bandleader Robert Smith has said that a new album is in the works. The band will be playing songs from their new album the next time they play onstage, Smith confirmed on Twitter. In 2020, keyboard player Roger O’Donnell claimed that the band’s followup to 4:13 Dream was their “most intense, saddest and most emotional record” yet.

